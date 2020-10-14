Analysts Offer Predictions for KKR & Co Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

