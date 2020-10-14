Analysts Offer Predictions for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nissan Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.41). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NSANY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Nissan Motor stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 11.05%.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

