Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for EPR Properties (EPR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR):

10/13/2020 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

10/6/2020 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/6/2020 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

10/2/2020 – EPR Properties is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – EPR Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $34.00 to $35.00.

8/31/2020 – EPR Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 1.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 839.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 93.1% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

