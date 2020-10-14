Analysts Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $52.07

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 36.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

