Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Price Target at $1,190.98

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,192.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $751.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,460.00 price target (up from $1,282.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,969,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after buying an additional 197,078 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after buying an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,024,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,325.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,274.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,062.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

