Analysts Set Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Target Price at $19.30

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSSI. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 13.9% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,576,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after buying an additional 315,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 76.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 193,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 65,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 311,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

