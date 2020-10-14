Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) PT at $18.86

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGII. Craig Hallum restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

DGII opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Digi International has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $485.48 million, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $345,997.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,192.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $609,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Digi International by 282.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Digi International by 15.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 52.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

