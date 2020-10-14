Analysts Set GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target at $55.58

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRUB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $32,656.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,162 shares of company stock valued at $13,934,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,994,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 113,431 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,887 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 761.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 796,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,446,000 after acquiring an additional 704,113 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $79.18.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

