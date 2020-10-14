Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target at $26.14

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.14.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $28.54 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

