Analysts Set Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Target Price at $31.75

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 13.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth $587,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 95,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $48,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.44. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

