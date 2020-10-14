Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ANDR stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Andrea Electronics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

