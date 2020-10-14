Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.