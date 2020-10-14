Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 30th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE AFT opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

