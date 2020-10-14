Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.