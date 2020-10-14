Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

