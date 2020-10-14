Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $132.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,099.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

