Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 6.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from an average rating to a buy rating. Piper Sandler now has a $130.00 price target on the stock. Apple traded as high as $125.18 and last traded at $124.40. 238,794,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 170,476,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.97.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 185.7% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2,099.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.