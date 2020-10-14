Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at Argus

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $121.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2,099.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Apple by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,015 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.6% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $162,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

