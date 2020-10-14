Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) Shares Gap Up to $26.50

Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $27.60. Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 10,473,900 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 million and a PE ratio of 8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.24.

Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) Company Profile (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.