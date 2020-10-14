AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.