Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Aptiv stock opened at $96.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $100.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after buying an additional 5,157,205 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,295,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after buying an additional 3,814,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,007,000 after buying an additional 42,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,628,000 after buying an additional 1,647,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

