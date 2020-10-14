Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AQST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.05 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

