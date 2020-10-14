Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Up 8.3%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 1,522,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 705,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

FUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $209.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. Research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcimoto news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $520,000.00. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at $103,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.