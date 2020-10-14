Arepacoin Achieves Market Cap of $23,681.52 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $23,681.52 and approximately $28.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00051922 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,017,907 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

