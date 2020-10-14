Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $9.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

