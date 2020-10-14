Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 911.9% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.06. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.