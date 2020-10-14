Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $290.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock opened at $225.84 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $413,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $156,583.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,653 shares of company stock valued at $16,508,768. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 173.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.