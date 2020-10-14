ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €350.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €334.50 ($393.53).

