ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) received a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,623.18 ($60.40).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 4,775 ($62.39) on Wednesday. ASOS Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,045.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,490.64. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

