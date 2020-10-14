Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti lowered their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HSBC lowered their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

