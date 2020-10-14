Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Takes $239,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after buying an additional 2,208,514 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.