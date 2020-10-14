Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR) Shares Gap Down to $77.10

Assura Plc (AGR.L) (LON:AGR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.10, but opened at $75.00. Assura Plc (AGR.L) shares last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 1,019,779 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura Plc (AGR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Assura Plc (AGR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 80.29 ($1.05).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Assura Plc (AGR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 319,713 shares of Assura Plc (AGR.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total value of £252,573.27 ($329,988.59).

Assura Plc (AGR.L) Company Profile (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

