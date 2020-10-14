ASX (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of ASX (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ASX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASX in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. ASX has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09.

ASX Company Profile

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

