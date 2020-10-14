At Home Group Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for At Home Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

NYSE:HOME opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.99.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and have sold 283,332 shares valued at $6,136,912. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

