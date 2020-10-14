ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.43

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 36992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

