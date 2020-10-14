Atlas Copco’s (BDNNY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Atlas Copco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Danske cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $57.91 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.