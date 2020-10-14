Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Shares of Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.30. Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 129,923 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $547,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.46.

Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) Company Profile (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.