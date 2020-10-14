AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

NYSE:T opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

