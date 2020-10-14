Atwater Malick LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atwater Malick LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $351.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

