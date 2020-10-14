Atwater Malick LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 3.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $66,166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $99,751,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

