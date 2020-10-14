Atwater Malick LLC Sells 863 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atwater Malick LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after purchasing an additional 281,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

