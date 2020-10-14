Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Gap Up to $177.50

Shares of Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.50, but opened at $210.00. Audioboom Group shares last traded at $204.98, with a volume of 437,628 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.66.

About Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM)

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

