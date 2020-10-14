Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Auris Medical stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Auris Medical has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Auris Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

