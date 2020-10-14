Auryn Resources (NYSE:AUG) & Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Head to Head Comparison

Auryn Resources (NYSE:AUG) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

This table compares Auryn Resources and Coeur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.11) -14.91 Coeur Mining $711.50 million 2.78 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -32.48

Auryn Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auryn Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Auryn Resources has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Auryn Resources and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auryn Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Coeur Mining 0 3 5 0 2.63

Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.48%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Auryn Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Auryn Resources and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources N/A -27.88% -24.30% Coeur Mining -41.33% -0.94% -0.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Auryn Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Auryn Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its two flagship properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho province of Southwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada. The company also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.