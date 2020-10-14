Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 715.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000.

VSGX stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29.

