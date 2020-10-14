Autus Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.54. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $233.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

