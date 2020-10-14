Autus Asset Management LLC Has $353,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 119.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 5,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 303,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of CSCO opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

