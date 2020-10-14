Autus Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,598,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,241,000 after acquiring an additional 892,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

MRK stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

