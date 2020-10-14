Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

