Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 896 Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Linde by 272.5% in the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 69,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,594 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.72.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $235.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.53. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

